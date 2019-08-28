Kejriwal announces special campaign against dengue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a special campaign against dengue that will involve wide participation of people in preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Kejriwal said he himself along with his ministers and government officials will help check mosquito breeding.

"I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue carrier mosquito," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The chief minister said efforts like establishing Mohalla Clinics and fever clinics have led to 80 per cent decrease in dengue and Chikungunya cases in the past four years.

"We are trying hard to ensure that this year there will be no deaths due to dengue and chikungunya.

"The Delhi government undertakes various measures to tackle the outbreak of these diseases like establishing nearly 500 fever clinics and equipping all Mohalla Clinics. The Mohalla Clinics play a crucial role in controlling the diseases," he said.

The government will ensure participation of school children, resident welfare associations, government employees and other stakeholders in the campaign, he said.

Announcing the campaign titled '10 Weeks, 10 AM 10 minute every Sunday, War against Dengue', Kejriwal hoped it will be a big success with the participation of people similar to the odd-even road rationing scheme against air pollution.

The Chief Minister said he himself, as well as his ministers, also will participate in the campaign by inspecting his residence to check that there is no stagnant water or any of the sources where mosquitoes can breed.

Every Sunday, we need to ensure that flower pots, coolers and other places are free of stagnant water, by checking them and if required adding preventives to stop breeding," he said.

Dengue virus is carried by female mosquitoes of Aedes aegypti species that breed in clean stagnant water.

Kejriwal claimed "unprecedented" improvement in the health infrastructure in Delhi under the AAP government.

"In 2015 – in the very first year itself, our government increased the health budget to 14 per cent. It has been increased to Rs 7,800 crore in the current financial year," he said.

In 2018, a total of 2,798 cases of dengue were reported in Delhi, which was much lower than the cases reported during 2015 (15,867 cases) and recorded approximately 80 per cent decrease in the diseases as compared to 2015, he said.