Kejriwal attacks L-G over crime situation in Delhi

Kejriwal attacks L-G over crime situation in Delhi

AAP and the LG have been engaged in a keen tussle over a range of issues related to governance, decision-making

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2023, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 14:20 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said criminals in Delhi have become "fearless" and the people are "losing faith" in the police as he took a swipe at Lt Governor V K Saxena, asking him to discharge his constitutional duties instead of doing politics.

The ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi and the LG have been engaged in a keen tussle over a range of issues related to governance and decision-making, since Saxena took charge in May last year.

Also read | Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on June 7

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, "Everyday news of crime is coming in Delhi. The criminals are fearless, the public is losing faith in the police."

"LG Saheb take time out to see how scared the public is. The public wants works to be done and safety, not politics. Please do work assigned to you by the Constitution instead of doing politics," the AAP leader said.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG's office.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
V K Saxena
AAP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Free bus travel is not a silver bullet

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki drives in Jimny to take on Mahindra Thar

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

 