US Sikhs say PM's actions weakened Khalistan movement

Khalistan movement fizzling out due to pro-Sikh steps taken by PM Modi: Sikh delegation to FM Sitharaman

The delegation also said the Sikhs are nationalists and stand with united India

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Apr 11 2023, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 08:42 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the Sikh community including their long-pending demands have resulted in the fizzling out of the separatist Khalistan movement, a delegation of Sikh Americans told the visiting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Led by its chairman Jasdeep (Jassee) Singh and president Kanwaljit Singh Soni, the delegation felicitated her with traditional Saropa, memento, and flower bouquet.

Applauding the Modi Government for being there for Sikhs and for implementing several demands from the Sikh Community in the past nine years, Jassee Singh also said that due to these actions of the prime minister, Khalistan movement has fizzled out in the USA.

Also Read | Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked because of her Sikh faith

"In all of the USA, there are no more than a handful of Khalistanis who give the entire large Sikh community a bad name," Singh was quoted as saying in a media note issued after the meeting.

The delegation said the Sikhs are nationalists and stand with united India and all Sikh issues will be resolved within the framework and constitution of India.

He requested the Finance Minister to forgive the large debt in Punjab stemming from the militancy years in the state and to declare it an enterprise zone where investments can be done for industries so that the youth of Punjab can have a better future for them, the media release said.

During a meeting with a delegation of Overseas Friends of BJP team, headed by its national president Adapa Prasad, Sitharaman spoke about how the Modi government transformed India and set the country on a growth path.

In order to maintain this stable growth and fulfil Modi's vision of Amrit Kaal of India, it is imperative for the BJP and Modi to win with full majorities in the coming parliamentary elections, the finance minister said.

