Lalithalakshmi appointed director in Prime Minister's Office

Senior bureaucrat Lalithalakshmi was on Thursday appointed director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Lalithalakshmi, a 2008-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the West Bengal cadre, is currently the campus director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Kolkata.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment as director in the PMO on lateral shift basis, for the balance period of deputation tenure, up to February 28, 2027, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
