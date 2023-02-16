Lalithalakshmi appointed director in Prime Minister's Office

Lalithalakshmi is the new director in PMO

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2023, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 21:52 ist
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Senior bureaucrat Lalithalakshmi was on Thursday appointed director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Lalithalakshmi, a 2008-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the West Bengal cadre, is currently the campus director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Kolkata.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment as director in the PMO on lateral shift basis, for the balance period of deputation tenure, up to February 28, 2027, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

