Landslide damages shepherd's mud house in J&K's Ramban

Landslide damages shepherd's mud house in J&K's Ramban, 80 animals killed

Nearly 80 sheep and goats, owned by Ahmed, died while 15 others were injured, they said

PTI
PTI, Banihal/Jammu,
  • Aug 17 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 16:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Around 80 sheep and goats were killed and 15 injured when a landslide triggered by a cloudburst damaged the house of a shepherd in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

The family members of the shepherd, Manzoor Ahmed, had a narrow escape when the landslide damaged his mud house in the Banihal area below the Jawahir tunnel in the early hours of Wednesday.

Nearly 80 sheep and goats, owned by Ahmed, died while 15 others were injured, they said.

Station House Officer Munir Khan said he, along with Sub Divisional Police Officer of Banihal Nisar Khawaja, visited the spot. A police team and volunteers were assessing the situation, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Landslide

What's Brewing

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

Women have more sex partners than men in parts of India

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

Seek spaces where energies abound

Seek spaces where energies abound

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

 