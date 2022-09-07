Law minister Kiren Rijiju attacks Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August.

The report claims, based on sources, the Bhagwant Mann-led government was grappling with a paucity of funds and has not been able to pay its employees their August salaries.

Rijiju said Kejriwal wants to make "India World No 1" but what has he done to "Punjab within a year?"

Delhi is National Capital, and the per capita income of Delhi is three times higher than the average per capita of India. Huge revenue is extravagantly wasted!https://t.co/jKomVtWIdP — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 7, 2022

He also claimed huge revenue is "extravagantly wasted" in Delhi as well, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.

