Lightning strike kills three women in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Raigarh,
  Aug 15 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 18:43 ist

Three women were killed and four others were injured on Saturday in a lightning strike at a village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said.

A group of women was working in a paddy field at Hardi village under Sarangarh police station when they were struck by the bolt from sky around 11 am, said Raigarh superintendent of police Santosh Singh.

The deceased are identified as Vinita Jangde (20), Sashi Mahant (30) and Nanki Tandan (50), he said, adding that four others sustained burn injuries.

A police team shifted the injured women to Sarangarh Civil Hospital, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

Chhattisgarh
lightning strike
Raigarh

