Locals protest death of four persons after being run over by train

They demanded payment of compensation to the families of the deceased

  • Jan 08 2021, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 21:17 ist
Locals gathered at Jamalpur railway crossing here on Friday and staged a dharna in protest against the death of four persons who were run over by a high-speed train during a trial run on Thursday.

Haridwar (Rural) MLA Yatishwaranand and Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan joined the protest and blamed the railways for the deaths.

They demanded payment of compensation to the families of the deceased.

They also demanded that a 12-foot-high fence be raised at the site to prevent such accidents in future.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj, GRP and RPF officials rushed to Jamalpur railway crossing and tried to pacify the protesters.

Four persons were run over by a high-speed train during its trial run between Haridwar and Laksar in the district on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Jamalpurkala village when four persons came under the wheels of the train going at a speed of 100-120 kmph during the trial run. 

