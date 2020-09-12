Low production, quality may mar Kashmir’s apple industry

Kashmir’s Rs 8,000 crore apple industry continues to face a crisis as production and quality this year has witnessed a dip.

Last year the apple export witnessed a dip of around one lakh metric tonnes, in wake of the communication blockade, restrictions, and protests after August 5, when the special status of J&K under Article 370 was revoked.

The crisis for fruit growers worsened on November 7 when foliage-laden trees got uprooted or cracked under the weight of three to five-feet snow.

“The apple industry witnessed heavy losses last year. We had high hopes that we can recover the losses this year but unfortunately, the production has declined this time,” Abdul Rahim Rather, a fruit grower from north Kashmir’s Sopore area told DH.

He estimated that the production was 30-40% low this season as compared to previous years. Rather blamed the use of substandard pesticides as one of the reasons for lesser production. “Not only lower production but the quality of apples this season is not up to the mark,” he rued.

His views were echoed by Bilal Ahmad, an apple trader working at Shopian fruit mandi in south Kashmir. “The production of A-grade stock is very low since the 80% stock collected isn’t what businessmen in the market look for,” he said.

He said that it takes a lot of money and effort from a farmer but the burden of banks and other liabilities is crushing them with each passing day.

The apple growers in Kashmir for years have been demanding implementation of a crop insurance scheme as changing climatic conditions has adversely affected the production.

However, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, director, horticulture, Kashmir, said implementation of the scheme got delayed because the insurance companies were demanding a premium, which was neither acceptable to the government nor to the apple growers. “We are working on the crop insurance scheme,” he said.

According to government figures, Kashmir exports around 20 lakh metric tons of apple every year, and the horticulture industry is pegged to be worth around 8000 to 9000 crore including the employment it generates. Kashmir produces 75% of the total apple production in the country.