MP: Cong MLA joins BJP ahead of Khandwa LS bypoll

Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA joins BJP ahead of Khandwa LS bypoll

Birla had won the Assembly election on a Congress ticket from the Badwah seat in Khargone district in 2018

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Oct 24 2021, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 17:45 ist

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sachin Birla on Sunday joined the ruling BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an election rally for the Khandwa Lok Sabha bypoll.

Birla had won the Assembly election on a Congress ticket from the Badwah seat in Khargone district in 2018. Badwah Assembly seat represented by Birla falls in Khargone district, but it is a part of Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, where the bypoll is scheduled on October 30 along with three other Assembly seats in the state.

"MLA Sachin Birla joined the BJP in the presence of the chief minister," BJP's media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said in a tweet while sharing the video that showed Birla being welcomed by Chouhan, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel and other BJP leaders on stage during a rally at Bedia.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 