Madras High Court judge donates salary to help workers in unorganised sector impacted by lockdown

Madras High Court judge Justice SM Subramaniam on Saturday donated his one month's salary to the Chief Minister's relief fund to help workers of the unorganised sector affected by shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The High Court judge said he was donating his one month's salary of Rs 2.25 lakh for the purpose of distribution of wages and salaries for workers in the unorganised sector, who would suffer loss of income due to the lock-down following the COVID-19 spread.

The Judge met the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary at the Secretariat here today and handed over a cheque for Rs 2.25 lakh, which is his one month's salary.

Speaking to PTI, Justice Subramaniam said, "People in the unorganised sector would be affected more if the lock- down to contain COVID-19 is prolonged. We don't know for how many days or months the situation will be dragged.

"In such circumstances, only the government must feed the marginalised. I don't think government alone could do this. Therefore, people who are employed in organised sectors, who draw monthly salary and rich should contribute to help the poor," he added.

The judge further said since no one had come forward to start the initiative he decided to take the first step and done his one month's salary.

"Since so far, no one has come forward to begin the initiative, I decided to take the first step and donate my one month's salary. I thought this would be a message to encourage people like actors, politicians and the rich to contribute," Justice Subramaniamadded.