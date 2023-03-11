Mafia don turned politician Ateeq Ahmed's pet dogs starve to death

The alleged shooters in the sensational daylight murder of Umesh Pal (an eye witness in the killing of a BSP MLA) were shot dead in an encounter.

Meanwhile, the pet dogs of mafia don turned politician Ateeq Ahmed, also an accused in the witness' killing paid a heavy price.

According to the reports so far at least two pet German dogs belonging to Ateeq have died from lack of enough food.

Reports said that Ateeq, who was currently lodged in jail in connection with several cases including those of murder, extortion, had five Great Dane dogs, which were large sized dog breeds originating from Germany and used in hunting wild boar and deer.

While one of the dogs had died allegedly from lack of food on Friday, another lost its life on Saturday. Reports said that these dogs were not getting enough food to eat after all the members of Ateeq's family 'absconded' after the killing of Umesh Pal a few days back. Ateeq's two sons were arrested in connection with the killing while two others, both minors, were also allegedly picked by the police but their whereabouts were not known.

Ateeq's wife has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Allahabad high court seeking a direction to the state police to produce her two minor sons.

An official of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation said that a team of veterinary doctors would be sent to Ateeq's home to look into the matter and shift the remaining three pet dogs elsewhere.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, was shot multiple times in Prayagraj town allegedly by seven shooters.

