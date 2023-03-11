Ateeq Ahmed's pet dogs starve to death

Mafia don turned politician Ateeq Ahmed's pet dogs starve to death

Reports said that Ateeq, who was currently lodged in jail in connection with several cases including those of murder, extortion, had five Great Dane dogs

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 11 2023, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 19:36 ist
Ateeq's two sons were arrested in connection with the killing while two others, both minors, were also allegedly picked by the police but their whereabouts were not known. Credit: PTI Photo

The alleged shooters in the sensational daylight murder of Umesh Pal (an eye witness in the killing of a BSP MLA) were shot dead in an encounter.

Meanwhile, the pet dogs of mafia don turned politician Ateeq Ahmed, also an accused in the witness' killing paid a heavy price. 

According to the reports so far at least two pet German dogs belonging to Ateeq have died from lack of enough food.

Also Read — Atiq Ahmed should be killed in police encounter, says former BJP MP Harinarayan Rajbhar
 

Reports said that Ateeq, who was currently lodged in jail in connection with several cases including those of murder, extortion, had five Great Dane dogs, which were large sized dog breeds originating from Germany and used in hunting wild boar and deer.

While one of the dogs had died allegedly from lack of food on Friday, another lost its life on Saturday. Reports said that these dogs were not getting enough food to eat after all the members of Ateeq's family 'absconded' after the killing of Umesh Pal a few days back. Ateeq's two sons were arrested in connection with the killing while two others, both minors, were also allegedly picked by the police but their whereabouts were not known.

Ateeq's wife has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Allahabad high court seeking a direction to the state police to produce her two minor sons.

An official of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation said that a team of veterinary doctors would be sent to Ateeq's home to look into the matter and shift the remaining three pet dogs elsewhere.    

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, was shot multiple times in Prayagraj town allegedly by seven shooters. 
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Will India create history at the Oscars?

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Even in the UK, Gen Z is embracing sobriety

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Oscars flashback: Indian men who rocked the red carpet

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Millie is 'ready to wrap up' 'Stranger Things'

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Garbage piles up in France after pension reform protest

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Crocodile's immunity to fungal infections might help us

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Bengaluru: When transit corridors turn unaffordable

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Black is back, now as a summer shade

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity

 