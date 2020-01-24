Make list of mafia elements public: BJP's Chouhan to MP CM

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday hit out at the Kamal Nath government in the state on its anti-mafia drive.

Calling it a drive targeting BJP workers, Chouhan asked the Congress-led state government to make the names of mafia elements in various sectors public.

Addressing a gathering in Bhopal as part of the BJP's statewide protest against the Congress government's anti-mafia drive, Chouhan asked Nath "how many mafia involved in murder, theft, robbery, rape and kidnapping are active in Madhya Pradesh".

"Make their list public...also reveal what kind of organised crime they committed. If Nath makes the list public, the BJP will help the government to end mafia elements in MP," he said.

Claiming the drive was targeted at BJP workers, he said, "We were not afraid of Indira Gandhi during Emergency, we need not fear the Kamal Nath government now."

He also said the BJP would not allow the MP government to implement its new liquor policy which allows existing licence-holders to open sub-shops, and asked women to be ready with sticks to stop such outlets from coming up in their areas.

In Indore, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh said the state government had created an atmosphere of fear among people who are worried that their shops and houses may be demolished after being falsely declared illegal.

"So far, terror was created among people by thieves and robbers. We have also heard of communal, caste and Red (Naxal) terror. But under the Kamal Nath government, we in the state are hearing about government terror for the first time," Singh said.

BJP workers protested in all district headquarters in the state on Friday.