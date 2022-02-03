Mammootty offers legal aid to Kerala lynching victim's family

Actor Mammootty has offered legal aid to the family of a tribal youth who was lynched to death at Attapady in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

Mammootty's assistance came as the special prosecutor appointed by the government did not turn up at the court citing that he was not handed over digital evidence. The special prosecutor later offered to quit.

Also Read — Cong leader Ramesh Chennithala seeks appointment of prosecutor in tribal man lynching case

Advocate V Nandakumar visited Madhu's family as directed by Mammootty and offered legal assistance. The family expressed their wish to seek a CBI probe or a reinvestigation citing that the investigation was not satisfactory.

Madhu, 27, was lynched by a gang accusing him of theft in February 2018. The issue received much attention and was widely condemned.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: