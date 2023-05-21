Man attacks woman, sets house ablaze in UP's Shahjahanpur

A mob allegedly manhandled a woman and set her thatched house on fire in the Kalan area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.
Kanti Devi, a resident of Laxmanpur village, allegedly had a dispute with a man identified as Durgesh Tiwari. On Saturday, Tiwari and his accomplices arrived at Kanti Devi's hut and manhandled her before setting fire to her thatched house, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.
Based on Kanti Devi's complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against Tiwari and seven others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.
"The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon," Bajpai added.
