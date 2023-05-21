Man attacks woman, sets house ablaze in UP

Man attacks woman, sets house ablaze in UP's Shahjahanpur

The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon, police said

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur (UP),
  • May 21 2023, 19:32 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 19:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A mob allegedly manhandled a woman and set her thatched house on fire in the Kalan area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Kanti Devi, a resident of Laxmanpur village, allegedly had a dispute with a man identified as Durgesh Tiwari. On Saturday, Tiwari and his accomplices arrived at Kanti Devi's hut and manhandled her before setting fire to her thatched house, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

Also Read | 'Betrayed lovers' unite to kill woman in Uttar Pradesh

Based on Kanti Devi's complaint, the police have lodged an FIR against Tiwari and seven others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

"The matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon," Bajpai added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Crime
Crime Against Women

Related videos

What's Brewing

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Leee John throws light on UK black music history

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

 