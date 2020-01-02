Man fined for riding without helmet sets bike on fire

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 02 2020, 09:30am ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2020, 10:18am ist
A 20-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire after he was challaned by the traffic police in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Wednesday, police said.

Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet, a senior police official said.

The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire, the officer said.

A case has been registered and the accused arrested, the officer added.

