Man held for extorting lakhs leveraging nudes on Instagram

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Shaheen Bagh area for allegedly extorting money from several people threatening to post their nude pictures on social media, police said on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Aman, a resident of Saheen Bagh, they said.
According to police, the matter came to light Thursday with the complaint of a man, who said a woman he had met on social media had been blackmailing him with the nude pictures he had sent her.
The man said the woman started blackmailing him through WhatsApp and extorted Rs 21,600 in five different transactions, police said.
During investigation, police found that the cheated money was credited to an account registered in the name of one Aman in Shaheen Bagh.
After he was arrested, Aman revealed he had made an account on Instagram using photos of random girls and started sending requests to men and subsequently chatting with them, police said.
Later, he would ask for their nude pictures and once they would send it, Aman would start blackmailing them by leveraging those pictures, the officer said.
Aman said he extorted money from several men using the same ruse, police said. He was found to have around Rs 33 lakh in his account, they added.
