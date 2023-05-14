UP man held for raping minor on pretext of marriage

Man held for raping minor girl on pretext of marriage in UP's Ballia

The accused was arrested on Saturday, police said

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • May 14 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 17:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here on the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday.

On May 6, the girl, a resident of Bihar, had gone to her maternal grandmother’s house in a village under Bairia police station area to attend a function, SHO Dharamveer Singh said.

Read | Rajasthan: Three class 12 students, girl booked over gang-rape, killing of female student

The same day, accused Mukesh Kumar (22), a resident of the same village, raped her on the pretext of marriage, he said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him and he has been sent to jail on judicial custody, the SHO said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
Crime Against Women

Related videos

What's Brewing

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

 