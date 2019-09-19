Man held on cow slaughter charge in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Sep 19 2019, 16:47pm ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2019, 18:10pm ist
A pistol and several cartridges were also recovered from the accused, who was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of bullet injuries. Representative image/AFP

 A man was held on the charge of cow slaughter at Shamli's Badhupur village, police said on Thursday.

Shamli SP Ajay Kumar Sharma said a police team led by SHO Yashpal Sharma overpowered Janab, alias Lambu, in a sugarcane field and arrested him after an exchange of fire.

He said the beef was recovered from the accused.

A pistol and several cartridges were also recovered from the accused, who was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of bullet injuries.

Two of his accomplices managed to escape.

Janab was allegedly involved in several cases of cow slaughter and attempt to murder.

A cash reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for the police team. 

