Man jailed for threatening to trigger blasts at Kumbh Mela, Deoria Mahotsav

A Deoria court on Thursday sent a man to jail for threatening on social media to trigger blasts at Kumbh Mela and Deoria Mahotsav.
The threat, shared on Wednesday, had gone viral on social media, a police official said.
After Rampur Karkhana police station in-charge received a screenshot of the threat, an investigation was launched. It found the message was posted on social media for the first time from the phone number owned by Nasiruddin Ansari, a resident of Vishnupur Chirkihwa, Investigation Officer TJ Singh said.
Nasiruddin was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday by the district court, Singh added.
The annual Deoria Mahotsav ended on Tuesday.
