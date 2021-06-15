Man lynched over suspicion of cow smuggling; 10 held

Man lynched over suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan; 10 held

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death and another seriously injured when a mob attacked them in Chittorgarh district

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 15 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 15:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ten persons have been arrested for allegedly lynching a man on suspicion of cow smuggling, police said on Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death and another seriously injured when a mob attacked them in Chittorgarh district on Sunday night while they were taking three oxen to Madhya Pradesh for farming purpose.

“A case was registered against 19 persons and 10 of them have been arrested so far,” Circle Officer, Begun Rajendra Jain said.

They were arrested on Monday night.

He said the accused are local villagers, who on preliminary probe said that some people informed that cows were being smuggled and everyone started chasing the pick-up van.

“When the vehicle was stopped, the mob thrashed them. Babu Bhil and Pintu Bhil were rushed to a hospital in critical condition where Babu Bhil succumbed to injuries,” he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Lynching
cow smuggling
Arrested

Related videos

What's Brewing

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 