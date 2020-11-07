Dalit girl set ablaze for rejecting sexual advances

Man sets 15-year-old Dalit girl ablaze for rejecting sexual advances: Police

The girl was set on fire by 21-year-old youth Krishna Gupta, a resident of her village on Friday

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Nov 07 2020, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 19:05 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Feminism In India

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was set ablaze in a village here in Ballia district by a youth for rejecting his sexual advances, police said on Saturday.

The girl was set on fire by 21-year-old youth Krishna Gupta, a resident of her village on Friday after which the victim was admitted to a hospital in Ballia, said Dubhar police station SHO Anil Chandra Tiwari.

As the girl situation turned critical, she was referred to a hospital in Varanasi, he said.

On the girl’s father complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl’s father told police that the accused abducted his daughter from his house and set her on fire as she had been consistently rejecting the man’s sexual advances towards her. 

The accused has been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh
Dalit
Ballia

