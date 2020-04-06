Man tries to carry liquor in milk container in Delhi; gets nabbed

At a time when wine shops are closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, people have found innovative ways to transport liquor, which is now in demand, hoodwinking police personnel who are on patrol and at pickets.

Boby Chaudhry, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, felt he could easily get away hiding liquor bottles in milk container but landed in police net at South Avenue, near Rashtrapati Bhavan, here in the wee hours of Monday after a chase.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Milk being declared as an essential commodity, Chaudhry thought he could easily get away but luck was not on his side. First, a police picket stopped him to check at around 12:05 AM but he fled in his motorcycle.

Two policemen on motorcycle patrol immediately chased him after the staff at the picket told them that a man was asked by them to stop but he did not stop. The chase ended soon near Gate No 5 of Rashtrapati Bhawan and Chaudhry was taken into custody.

There were four milk containers in which there were seven 750 ml bottles of Royal Green Classic Blended. Following this, police registered a case against him under relevant sections of Delhi Excise Act, Epidemic Act and Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said Boby told them that he got the liquor from Haryana's Gurugram and taking it to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, both satellite townships of Delhi. An FIR has been registered against him.

On April 4, Unidentified people broke into a wine shop in Roshanara Road in the capital in the wee hours of Saturday and left with "some liquor bottles and crates". The incident was reported from Roshanara Road on April 4 by a police patrolling party. When the police party was moving around, they found that the shutters of the wine shop of the Delhi Consumer Cooperative Whole Store (DCCWS) was open.

A similar case was reported in Hyderabad where owners of a wine-shop found out that an unidentified man looted liquor worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 8,000 in cash. The incident had happened on March 31 but the owners came to know about it on Friday only after they examined the CCTV footage and found that there was no feed from cameras.

Last week in Karnataka's Hubballi, unidentified men had entered Mysuru Sales International Ltd liquor shop by breaking it shutters and decamped with beer and other liquor bottles. Liquor shops in Karnataka are shut since March 24