'Manoj Tiwari will leave first if NRC is implemented'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2019, 13:20pm ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2019, 13:58pm ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Taking a swipe at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the BJP leader will have to first leave the city.

In the past, Tiwari has on several occasions demanded that NRC should be implemented in the national capital like Assam.

Responding to a question at a press conference, the chief minister said, "If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to first leave Delhi."

Last month, Tiwari had said that the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to the presence of a "large number" of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have been found involved in "criminal activities". 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Manoj Tiwari
Arvind Kejriwal
NRC
New Delhi
Comments (+)
 