Massive fire breaks out at Delhi restaurant

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 14:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

"We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding the cause of fire is not yet known.

