Mathura outfit offers prayers to demon king Ravana

Mathura outfit offers prayers to demon king Ravana

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 25 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 22:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

As effigies of Ravana were set on fire elsewhere on Sunday, an organisation in Mathura offered prayers to the demon king.

Members of the Lankesh Bhakta Mandal offered prayers to Ravana in a three-hour programme at a Shiva temple on the bank of the Yamuna near Laxmi Nagar here.

Organisation president Omveer Saraswat declared on the occasion that a temple to the demon king will be constructed in Mathura.

Saraswat said the demon king was not only knowledgeable but cultured as well.

He was a follower of Lord Shiva, who never visited Sita in his Ashok Vatika all alone, Saraswat said.

He demanded that the practice of burning Ravana’s effigy on Dussehra be stopped as it was "unethical" and "pollutes environment". 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dussehra
mathura
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

 