Mehbooba Mufti 'placed under house arrest', calls out fake claims of normalcy

Minutes after being placed under house arrest, regional PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said that New Delhi was concerned about rights of Afghan people while “denying the same to Kashmiris.”
While sharing pictures of her locked residence, Mehbooba tweeted: “GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy (sic).”
GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy. pic.twitter.com/m6sR9vEj3S
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 7, 2021
Earlier on Sunday Mufti had lashed out at the government for not allowing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani family to conduct his last rites.
“Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren’t spared.A family isn’t allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness. This is New India’s Naya Kashmir,” she tweeted.
Restrictions were imposed and internet and mobile services were suspended immediately after the demise of Geelani on Wednesday night.
