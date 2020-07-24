MHA asks states to invite Covid-19 warriors for Independence Day functions

Invite Covid-19 warriors like doctors, nurses and sanitation workers, as well as patients recovered from the virus infection for the customary Independence Day ceremonies to honour their contribution in the fight against the pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has told states.

As the country is grappling with the pandemic, the MHA made it clear that it does not want the usual huge crowd for the Independence Day celebrations, however, the customary events at Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the tri-colour as well as those in state capitals and district, block and panchayat headquarters will be held as usual.

It has asked states to go digital in a big way to enable people to celebrate indoors, as people usually venture out on Independence Day to picnic hotspots, shopping malls and other crowded places.

The MHA has recommended the states to consider celebrating Independence Day in "innovative ways" like propagating patriotic or national integration messages and songs through social/digital media and “waving of national flags by people at rooftops and balconies” among others.

At the same time, the government also wants to use the national day celebrations as a platform to showcase the fight against the pandemic by involving survivors and healthcare professionals in the official ceremonies.

"It would also be appropriate that Covid-19 warriors like doctors, health workers, sanitation workers etc. are invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Some persons recovered from Covid-19 infection may also be invited," MHA Joint Secretary Anuj Sharma said.

It also wants the states to "suitably" publicise the theme of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (Self Reliant India programme), a Rs 21,000 lakh crore package announced by the Narendra Modi government in the wake of the pandemic, during functions and on social media on Independence Day.

The MHA letter also scotched speculation about the 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind by announcing that it will be held as usual. However, it left it to the discretion of Governors whether to hold such functions in Raj Bhavans in states. Here too, the MHA wants them to invite Covid-19 warriors and survivors.

It has also recommended organising debates for school and college students on digital platforms, online quiz competitions, thematic webinars, patriotic songs or speeches by selected boys and girls on the social media and online campaigns by National Service Scheme (NSS) in place of what one witnessed earlier on August 15.

Performance of police and military bands should be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement and recorded versions should be displayed through large screens during public functions and on social media, it said.

While the emphasis on controlling the number of people attending functions, the MHA has made it clear that there are no changes in the programme at Red Fort where Modi will unfurl the tri-colour at 7:30 am after a tri-service guard of honour and a customary 21-gun salute.

While the letter did not mention crowd control for the Red Fort ceremony, officials indicated that all Covid-19 protocol will be followed and there would be more than usual crowd control measures.

The missive to the states also mentioned that it is imperative to follow preventive measures, including proper sanitisation, and technology is used in the best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion.