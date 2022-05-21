Minor fire breaks out in new Parliament building

Information regarding the blaze was received at 12:35 pm and five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 21 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 15:55 ist
A fire engine arrives after a minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Information regarding the blaze was received at 12:35 pm and five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department officials said.

It was a minor blaze and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex doused it even before the fire-tenders reached the spot, they added.

India News
New Delhi
Fire
Parliament

