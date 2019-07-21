Modi condoles demise of LJP MP Ram Chandra Paswan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Chandra Paswan.

"Shri Ram Chandra Paswan Ji worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden. At every forum he spoke unequivocally for the rights of farmers and youngsters," the prime minister tweeted.

Shri Ram Chandra Paswan Ji worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden. At every forum he spoke unequivocally for the rights of farmers and youngsters. His social service efforts were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2019

He said the Lok Sabha member's social service efforts were noteworthy.

Ram Chandra, the younger brother of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, died at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here Sunday due to cardiac arrest.

"Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi wrote in his tweet.