Mohali Intelligence wing HQ blast: Punjab Police take suspects into custody

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 13:05 ist
Credit: Photo via IANS

After a rocket-fuelled grenade exploded at the Mohali Intelligence headquarters on Monday evening, a few suspects have been taken into custody for further interrogation on Tuesday.

The DGP apprised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the custody, news agency ANI reported quoting the Punjab CMO.

 

 

More to follow...

