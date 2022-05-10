Mohali Intelligence wing HQ blast: Punjab Police take suspects into custody

After a rocket-fuelled grenade exploded at the Mohali Intelligence headquarters on Monday evening, a few suspects have been taken into custody for further interrogation on Tuesday.

The DGP apprised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the custody, news agency ANI reported quoting the Punjab CMO.

DGP has apprised Chief Minister that a few suspects have been taken into custody for further interrogation: Punjab CMO on Mohali explosion — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

More to follow...