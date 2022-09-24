Moradabad girl walking naked for 2 kms was not raped, FIR against for 'using' mental illness: Report

After visuals of a girl in Moradabad walking naked for 2 kms after being allegedly gang-raped by five men went viral, her father registered an FIR against her uncle, who was the first one to file a rape complaint.

According to a report in the Times of India, the girl’s father accused him of “using” his daughter’s mental illness for getting back at his enemies. He claimed that the girl’s uncle along with a local trader cooked up the entire plot in order to frame those who owed them money.

“The men named in her first FIR and charged with rape are innocent. There was mischief done by the man who filed the initial complaint,” the girl’s father told TOI. The uncle is currently in hiding.

After conducting the medical evaluation, the inspector reportedly confirmed that the medical report suggests that the girl had not been raped. “A second FIR under IPC sections 509(intention to insult modesty of women), and other has now been registered,” SSP Hemant Kutial told the publication.

The girl's uncle had filed an FIR claiming that she reached home bleeding profusely after walking home while no one stepped in to help her.