Most-wanted LeT militant killed in Srinagar encounter

Most-wanted LeT militant killed in Srinagar encounter

Salim Parray, who according to police records, was active since 2006 and was the longest surviving militant was arrested twice and released

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jan 03 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 16:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

One of the longest surviving and most wanted militants of Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

“#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.

Parray, who reportedly spread a wave of terror with beheading of some civilians in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in 2017-18, had last year figured at serial number one of the most wanted list issued by the J&K police.

Parray, who according to police records, was active since 2006 and was the longest surviving militant was arrested twice and released. “Lastly, he joined back in 2014 and worked with Hizbul Mujahideen and the LeT,” a police official said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Militancy
India News
Lashkar-e-Taiba

Related videos

What's Brewing

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

 