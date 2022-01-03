Most-wanted LeT militant killed in Srinagar encounter

One of the longest surviving and most wanted militants of Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

“#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/MGKwkrXf16 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2022

Parray, who reportedly spread a wave of terror with beheading of some civilians in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in 2017-18, had last year figured at serial number one of the most wanted list issued by the J&K police.

Parray, who according to police records, was active since 2006 and was the longest surviving militant was arrested twice and released. “Lastly, he joined back in 2014 and worked with Hizbul Mujahideen and the LeT,” a police official said.

Check out latest DH videos here