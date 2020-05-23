Mother poisons 2 kids, commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

A woman allegedly committed suicide after administering poison to her two children here as she was upset over a family dispute, police said on Saturday.
Luxmi gave poison to her son Rudraksh (5) and daughter Mahi (7) before consuming it herself at Dudhaheri village under Mansurpur Police Station in the district on Friday, they said.
The three were taken to a hospital where the woman was declared brought dead by the doctors and the children are in a serious condition, they said.
The woman had married Pravesh Kumar nine years ago, they added.
