Move PM house near South Block: Central Vista architect

The firm which has been assigned to design New Delhi's Central Vista has proposed to change Prime Minister's home address. In other words, they have suggested shifting Prime Minister's residence from the present Lok Kalyan Marg to the south of Raisina Hills, closer to the South Block, according to reports. The officials, however, clarified that all the final decisions will be taken after further examinations and consultations.

The Ahmedabad-based HCP has worked in a number of projects including the refurbishment of the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, IIM-Ahmedabad flyover, and the Aga Khan Academy in Hyderabad and Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project The HCP will design the Central Vista, Parliament House and Common Secretariat.

An Urban Affairs Ministry official told the media, "We have only completed the first step of selecting the firm that will come up with the overall development plan. The government, Lok Sabha Speaker and other top functionaries will be consulted before finalising the entire design and architecture proposals, particularly regarding the new parliament and office complexes. It’s a project of national importance and it will go through several rounds of scrutiny."