MP: Indore outfit approaches police against actor Taapsee Pannu for 'hurting' Hindu sentiments

A right wing organisation has submitted a complaint with police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh against actor Taapsee Pannu for allegedly hurting sentiments of Hindus during a fashion show in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.
The complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaur of an organisation called Hind Rakshak has alleged Pannu wore a revealing outfit as well as a necklace with the image of Goddess Laxmi. Inspector Kapil Sharma told reporters. No FIR has been filed and a probe into the allegations is underway, he added.
