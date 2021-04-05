Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLA Vikram Saini surrenders before court; gets bail

Muzaffarnagar riots: BJP MLA Vikram Saini surrenders

A former Kawal village Panchayat ‘pradhan’, Sani was elected to the UP Assembly in 2017

  • Apr 05 2021, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 18:27 ist
BJP MLA Vikram Saini surrendered before a court here on Monday in a case related to defiling a place of worship and triggering communal hatred during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

A judge of the special court granted bail to Saini, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Khatauli, on condition that he furnishes two sureties of Rs 25,000 each. The court also directed him to appear on April 22 for further hearing.

The Muzaffarnagar police had booked Saini under sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code, respectively for promoting communal enmity and defiling a place of worship in Kawal village under Jansath police station on February 21, 2013 during communal riots in the district.

A former Kawal village Panchayat ‘pradhan’, Sani was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in 2017.

He also faces another case of attempt to murder along with 27 others during the 2013 riot in the district.

In this attempt-to-murder case against him, Saini had appeared in the court in 2020. He had been earlier arrested and released on bail in 2014 for his alleged role in the riots.

