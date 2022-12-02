Narcotics, arms recovered in J&K's Baramulla

Narcotics, arms and ammunition recovered in J&K's Baramulla

Police sources said that the Army and the local police also recovered 10 packets of heroin

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 02 2022, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 15:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The security forces on Friday recovered narcotics, arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district along the Line of Control (LoC).

Police sources said that the Army and the local police recovered 10 packets of heroin along with arms and ammunition in the Kamalkote village along the LoC in Uri sector.

"Two AK-47 rifles, two pistols, 117 AK rounds and 10 packets of heroin were recovered by a joint team of 8 Rashtriya Rifles and the police in Kamalkote village along the LoC in Uri sector," sources said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
arms
Ammuition
Heroin

What's Brewing

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

 