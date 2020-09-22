NASA's satellite images show early stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

Images from United States space agency NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) shows a progressive rise in the number of fires in Punjab’s farmlands indicating a rise in burning of crop residue in the state and in nearby Haryana from September 15.

The images also show stubble burning in Hisar, Panipat, Karnal districts of Haryana.

The most number of fires, shown as red spots on the map, was seen from Amritsar district in Punjab, Pawan Gupta, a research scientist at the Goddard Earth Sciences Technology and Research (GESTAR), Universities Space Research Association, told Hindustan Times.

“Crop fires in the state of Punjab and Haryana have started appearing in India. This year, we will be supporting satellite air quality data analysis and forecasting, through a community forum, for better understanding of the impact of such fires on local weather and environment,” he told the publication.

Stubble burning usually begins in full-swing around October 15, last year fires were detected as early as September 25.

These farm fires are linked to the practice of burning of paddy crop residue in Punjab and Haryana. As an inexpensive and quick manner to turn around farms for winter sowing, farmers set fire to large amounts of crop residue. Burning leftover crop residue, is a crime under the Indian Penal Code and the Air and Pollution Control Act of 1981. Despite this, farmers in Punjab and Haryana continue to burn crop stubbles. The practice spews large amounts of smoke in the atmosphere. When paired with slow moving, cool winds, the smoke settles closer to North Indian cities, blanketing Delhi and surrounding areas in toxic smoke.