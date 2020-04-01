News Broadcasters Association hails SC directive

News Broadcasters Association hails SC directive for fake news crackdown

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 15:31 ist
DH Photo

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's directive that the media should report responsibly and weed out any "fake news" in social media while telecasting news on the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement issued by its president Rajat Sharma, the NBA said it is also pleased to learn that a daily bulletin by the government through all media avenues, including social media and forums, will be made available to clear the doubts of people.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"This would help media immensely to clarify the doubts and enable them to do accurate reporting," the statement said.

The NBA welcomed the Supreme Court order dated March 31 and agreed that the media should report responsibly and weed out any fake news in social media while telecasting news on the coronavirus crisis.

Track state-wise confirmed COVID-19 cases here

The NBA appreciates that the apex court has acknowledged the freedom of the press and has stated that it does not intend to interfere with the free discussion, debate and coverage about the pandemic, the statement said. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Fake News
Supreme Court
