NIA, SIA raid jailed journalist's office in Srinagar

Police and intelligence agencies allege that Shah is an anti-national element working under the cover of journalism

  Apr 17 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 13:45 ist
A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state investigation agency (SIA) on Sunday carried out raids at the office and residence of jailed local journalist, Fahad Shah in Srinagar.

Police sources said a joint team of the NIA and the newly constituted SIA raided the office and the residence of jailed journalist Fahad Shah in Srinagar.

"His residence in Dawood colony in Anchar area of Soura and the office of his magazine 'Kashmir Wala' in Rajbagh area of Srinagar are being searched", sources said.

Fahad Shah is under detention as police and intelligence agencies allege that he is 'an anti-national element working under the cover of journalism'.

