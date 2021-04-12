Night curfew imposed in Haryana amid Covid-19 spike

The Haryana government on Monday imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij told PTI.

Read more: Coronavirus India update: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 12

He said the decision has been taken in the wake of an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state recently.

On Sunday, Haryana had reported 16 Covid-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,268. The total coronavirus case count rose to 3,16,881 with a record spike of 3,440 cases on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.