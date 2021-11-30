No proposal for creation of Vidarbha state: Govt to LS

No proposal under consideration for creation of Vidarbha state: Centre to Lok Sabha

The minister said demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for the creation of new states

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 15:54 ist

The government on Tuesday said that it has no proposal under consideration for the creation of a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in Lok Sabha in reply to a question on whether any step has been taken or proposed to be taken by the government to carve out a separate Vidarbha state out of Maharashtra.

"No such proposal is under consideration with government," he replied.

The minister said demands and representations are received from time to time from various individuals and organisations for the creation of new states.

"Creation of a new state has wide ramifications and has a direct bearing on the federal polity of our country. The government takes a decision on the matter of formation of new states after taking into consideration all relevant factors, and only when there is a broad consensus on the issue," Rai said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vidarbha
Maharashtra
India News
Nityanand Rai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

Why Indians may be protected from Omicron

Why Indians may be protected from Omicron

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

 