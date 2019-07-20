Normal rainfall in 16 Rajasthan districts

Sixteen of Rajasthan's 33 districts have received normal rainfall in the monsoon so far, officials said.

Five districts have received excess rainfall while 10 recorded a deficit and two scanty rains, according to the water resources department here.

The normal rainfall (19 percent to -19 percent) for the period of June 1 to July 19 in Rajasthan is 165.30 mm and the desert state has recorded 193.66 mm rains during the period this year.

Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dausa, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Rajsamand, Sawaimadhopur, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur have recorded normal rainfall while Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu and Pratapgarh have received excess (20 percent to 59 percent) rains.

Deficit rainfall (-20 to -59 percent) was registered in Alwar, Barmer, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Pali.

Two districts of Bikaner and Sirohi have received scanty (-60 percent or less) rainfall.

No district has recorded abnormal (60 percent or more) rains so far.

According to the data, 523 out of the total 810 dams in the state are empty, 282 are partially filled and only 5 are completely filled.