NTPC commissions green coal plant in Varanasi

The process is environment-friendly as there is no burning of waste, it is rather processed inside the reactor using Macawber Beekay's specialised conversion technology

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 14:56 ist
A signboard of NTPC. Credit: Reuters Photo

State-owned power giant NTPC has commissioned first-of-its-kind commercial green coal project in Varanasi, which will make torrefied charcoal from municipal waste.

Nearly three years ago NTPC had planned to make green coal (torrefied charcoal) from municipal waste, a company statement said.

NTPC's arm NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVNL) had awarded the project on an EPC (engineering procurement construction) basis to Macawber Beekay, and recently the first reactor module of 200 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity green coal plant was installed and commissioned for NTPC's Harit Koyla (Green Coal) Pariyojna plant at Ramana in Varanasi, it stated.

Also Read | NTPC net profit up nearly 5% at Rs 4,854 crore in Q3

The total capacity of this plant after installation of all three modules shall be 600 TPD of waste handling capacity.

The plant is built on 20 acres of land. Torrefied charcoal (green coal) which is similar to natural coal can be successfully blended with fuel in thermal power plants to produce electricity.

The process is environment-friendly as there is no burning of waste, it is rather processed inside the reactor using Macawber Beekay's specialised conversion technology.

NTPC got 70 tonnes of green coal out of 200 tonnes of waste from this unit. After the successful experiment, more units of green coal from waste will be set up, it stated.

Varanasi
NTPC
India News

