Omar seeks pre-Eid release of detained political leaders in J&K

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday sought the release of all detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Several politicians, including Omar, his father and NC president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, were detained hours before the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into union territories on August 5 last year.

While Omar and Farooq have subsequently released, Mehbooba and Sagar continued to be in custody under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

"We are days away from Eid. @narendramodi ji should order the release of all detained politicians in J&K, whether under formal detention orders or informal house arrest. They have done nothing to deserve being locked away for as long as they've been,” Omar wrote on Twitter.