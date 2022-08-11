On August 15, national anthem to be played from loudspeakers across Lucknow simultaneously

National anthem to be played on loudspeakers in Lucknow

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 11 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 22:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Lucknow administration will play the national anthem from loudspeakers across the city simultaneously on Independence Day after the flag hoisting by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Vidhan Bhawan.

The entire city will come to a standstill for 52 seconds -- the duration of the national anthem.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said the national anthem will be played simultaneously across the city after the flag joisting by the chief minister at 9 am.

He said public address systems and LED screens will be installed across the city for the purpose.

He said a rehearsal for the programme would be done on August 13 at 9 in the morning.

All road traffic will come to a halt and traffic signals will be red while the national anthem will be played.

