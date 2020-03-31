One more COVID-19 patient dies in Madhya Pradesh, toll in state reaches 5

One more COVID-19 patient dies in Madhya Pradesh

A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of coronavirus deaths in the state to five, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Chandan Nagar, breathed her last at the Manorama Raje TB Hospital, an official from Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College said.

She had no travel history and was already suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, the official said.

So far, 47 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, including 27 from Indore.

Besides, Jabalpur has reported eight cases, Ujjain- five, Bhopal- three and Shivpuri and Gwalior- two each.

They are being treated in different hospitals of the state.

Among those who died, three are from Indore while two are from neighbouring Ujjain.

Indore is the worst affected city in the state. The district administration has imposed curfew in the urban limits of the city from March 25. 

