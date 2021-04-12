Online registration for Amarnath yatra to begin from April 15

The online registration process for Amarnath yatra 2021 will start from April 15, simultaneously for both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes, through 446 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank and YES Bank all over the country.

The 56-day-long yatra to 3,888-metre-high Amarnathji cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas will start on June 28 and conclude on August 22, the day of Raksha Bandhan.

“Yatris who wish to undertake this year’s pilgrimage can register themselves from registration counters located all across the country through 446 designated bank branches spread over all the country,” said Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

The intending pilgrims shall have to visit the URL: www.jksasb.nic.in and click on REGISTER. The yatris will have to fill up their details in the online application form and attach a photograph and a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).

The CEO said that for preventing fraudulent health certificates, only such certificates which are issued by doctors/medical Institutes authorized by the concerned state government/UT administrations shall be accepted for the online registration.

For Yatra 2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15 shall be valid. The steps which yatris need to follow for online registration in order to register for the Yatra, have been put on the Board’s website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.

The CEO informed that the yatris shall be able to download the Yatra Permits after their applications have been duly processed. The yatris will have to carry their original photo ID and CHC with them during the yatra.

Children under the age of 13 years or elderly above 75 years of age and women who are more than six weeks pregnant will not be registered for the yatra. Yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require advance registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose. However, they shall be required to produce the health certificate, in the prescribed format and issued by an authorized doctor, before they are allowed to travel by helicopter.

Yatris are usually asked to take precautions for high altitude sickness with symptoms like loss of appetite, nausea, fatigue, lightheadedness and difficulty in sleeping and tightness in the chest as the pilgrimage to the holy cave involves trekking at altitudes as high as 14,000 feet.