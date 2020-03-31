Over 1,500 shifted out of Delhi mosque as states stare at rise in COVID-19 cases

At least 24 people who were staying in n Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi's Nizamuddin, which is linked to at least 10 COVID-19 deaths across the country in the past one week, have tested positive for COVID-19 while another 441 out of 1,548 people shifted out of the facility have shown symptoms of virus infection.

Amid a country-wide scramble for tracing those who visited the Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid at Tablighi Jamaat -- from 19 Indian states and at least 16 countries -- on March 13-15 for the gathering, Delhi authorities have shifted those who tested positive and showing symptoms to various hospitals and the rest 1,107 to quarantine facilities in Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala.

As Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot, health authorities in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir among others intensified efforts to identify those who travelled to the capital for the religious meeting as well as those who came in contact with them after their return to their homes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal linked the unusual rise in COVID-19 cases in the capital in the past two days to Nizamuddin, saying 24 out of the 97 cases reported till Monday night were related to Tablighi Jamaat, which was sealed on Tuesday.

"We fear that there will be more cases from Nizamuddin...It was highly irresponsible to organise this gathering when the whole world was fighting COVID-19. We don't see crowds near temples during this Navratra festivals. None of the gurudwaras are open and no mosque is also open while the faithful pray at home," Kejriwal said.

In Andhra Pradesh, 14 of the 17 fresh cases where the person has either attended the Delhi meet or have contact with them. Tamil Nadu reported five new cases linked to the Delhi gathering, taking the total of such people to 21 while nine others who were in contact with these people have also tested positive for COVID-19.

In Karnataka where the death of a 65-year-old man in Tumkur due to COVID-19 was linked to the meet, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said more than 50 people, including 23 foreigners, who reached the state after attending the event have been traced. However, Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said 54 people from Bengaluru, Bidar, Kalaburgi and Ballari have attended the event and authorities have quarantined 13 of them who later tested negative. “Others are being identified," he tweeted.

Following the death in Tumkur, health authorities had isolated 68 primary contacts and 163 secondary contacts.

This also prompted a thorough check-in Maharashtra after authorities learnt that some 100 people from Maharashtra attended the congregation. Assam health department went into a tizzy after it received lists of 456 people from the state, who had taken part in the meet.

A Srinagar-based preacher, who was also a participant of the Delhi meet and then travelled to Deoband in Uttar Pradesh before returning home, also breathed his last due to COVID-19 while a Philippines national died in Maharashtra, who attended the Delhi event and was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 but turned negative later.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have quarantined around 100 people who have come in contact with the preacher either directly or indirectly in the past one week. In Jammu and Kashmir, four associates of the preacher also tested positive besides eight others who came in contact with them.

On Monday itself, authorities had cordoned off the locality while they sealed the complex, which houses a six-storeyed dormitory and mosque among others. A case was also registered against the officials of the organisation even as they claimed they had approached authorities seeking their help to transport those people stranded there following the lockdown ordered by Delhi government soon after Janata Curfew on March 22 and later by the central government.

The organisers' decision to continue with the programme on March 13-15 also came to question as Delhi government had banned any meeting, including religious ones, that has more than 200 people on March 12.

The first indication of the link to Tabliqi Jamaat headquarters came after authorities traced the visit of certain COVID-19 patients in Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar and Tamil Nadu to the Delhi gathering, which was also attended by people from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Bangladesh and Thailand among others, some of whom have already left.

Adding to the woes was the death of at least nine people who were part of the gathering -- six from Telangana and one each from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir -- and one person in Tamil Nadu, who came in contact with a man who visited Delhi.

